Bad trip: Teen acid nightmare ends in hospital bed

A MIND-BLOWING LSD trip wound up in chaos on the roads when a drug-addled man wearing only underpants and a shirt jumped on two cars and smashed the windscreens.

Kellan Pomeroy later claimed to have no memory of his bizarre rampage, up until the point where he woke up in a hospital bed.

Sentenced before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Kellan Leslie Max Pomeroy, 19, a property maintenance worker from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing wilful damage to motor vehicles at Collingwood Park on May 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said the incidents took place on Woodlinks Way at 9.30pm on a Friday.

Police were called to Collingwood Park when calls were made about a male running in the middle of the road wearing only undies and a shirt.

Snr Const. Elmore said when officers arrived they saw Pomeroy acting erratically and sweating profusely.

“He was highly active, and hallucinating while talking to police,” he said.

“He admitted taking LSD.”

The drivers of two cars that had windscreens smashed told officers that the young male had been acting very weird in the middle of the road.

Kellan Pomeroy leaves court after pleading guilty to wilful damage.

He suddenly ran at the first car, jumped onto the bonnet and “body slammed” the windscreen.

He lay on the car roof and the female driver, who had stopped, sounded the horn.

Pomeroy jumped off the car and then jumped onto another also breaking its windscreen.

He got off and kicked a passing taxi without causing damage.

Snr Const. Elmore said Pomeroy was taken to hospital where he spent the night under observation.

Police sought damages of $601 and $210 to be paid by Pomeroy to the two drivers.

Snr Const. Elmore said Pomeroy told police during an interview in August that he took acid at a friend’s house and couldn’t remember anything prior to waking up in hospital.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Pomeroy had avoided drugs since the incident.

“He believes he had a bad trip,” Ms Louden said.

“He says he has had no drugs since that day. It was a reality check.”

Magistrate Terry Duroux said Pomeroy was young with no criminal history.

“You decided to experiment with drugs and your behaviour was extreme to say the least,” he said.

“Young people should not take drugs in the first place and you had a real bad trip.

“Stay away from drugs.”

Mr Duroux fined him $600 but did not record a conviction because of his youth and potential impact on his future employment.