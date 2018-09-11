BAD NEWS: How long record-high fuel price will sting drivers

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said drivers were victims of greedy oil companies.

MOTORISTS will continue to get bad news at the bowser, with RACQ warning drivers there is no end in sight to record-high fuel prices.

In Ipswich, the average cost of unleaded is $1.602 - the most expensive in four years.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said drivers were victims of greedy oil companies looking to increase profit margins.

"Global oil prices are on the rise so that's partly to blame for this four-year high,” she said.

"We have servos in the southeast who are taking these highs to what we think are unacceptable levels.

"They're making healthy profits.”

Ms Ross expected the "outrageous” fuel prices to remain high for the next several weeks.

"It will be about two to three weeks before we see the cheap fuel again,” she said.

The RACQ is again encouraging drivers to be savvy and hold-off from filling up.

"Cheap fuel will come again,” Ms Ross said.

She said the latest hike was frustrating, with southeast Queensland motorists already paying some of the highest prices for fuel across Australia's capital cities.