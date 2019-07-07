'Bad news Bears' continue march into the finals

GO FORWARD: Redbank Plains Bear Tuitoga Leota takes a charge during this afternoon's A-Grade clash with Swifts.

GO FORWARD: Redbank Plains Bear Tuitoga Leota takes a charge during this afternoon's A-Grade clash with Swifts. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Redbank Plains Bears overcame Swifts 38-26 in a scrappy affair to secure outright second on the Ipswich A-Grade premiership ladder.

The Bears are the competition's form team and this afternoon's result affirms them as genuine premiership contenders.

Coach John Leota said he was proud of his men and he fired a warning to rivals.

"We're kicking goals,” he said.

"Look out for the bad news Bears.”

Try-scoring machine Godfrey Okott was on the carve again. The energetic fullback crossed for three tries.

While the Redbank pack also demonstrated its considerable power and bite.

Leota said the forwards were capably led by Andrew Vela and Mark Lauano.

Lock Cyrus Leota also excelled. He earned the players' player honour.

Leota said it was encouraging to see different members of his squad stand up and be counted each week.

He said his charges were now targeting the minor premiership and would look to build ahead of their round 18 test against the Brethren.

"We're looking down the barrel of minor premiership,” he said.

"We've got three home games, which is an advantage for us.

"We'll look to build on this win and gain confidence.”

PLATFORM LAID: Redbank Plains Bear John Paul Leota hits the ball up against Swifts. Cordell Richardson

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 15: Redbank Plains Bears 38 def Swifts Bluebirds 26; Brothers 58 def West End Bulldogs 24; Goodna Eagles 42 def Fassifern Bombers 16.