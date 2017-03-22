29°
News

'Bad mum' accusations levelled in 3am home invasion

Emma Clarke
| 22nd Mar 2017 3:25 PM Updated: 3:43 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT all started over accusations about a "bad mum" and exploded into a 3am home invasion as child clung to his mothers leg while two other mums burst through her front door.

Shayleen Narelle Collins and Kirsty Annette Heilbronn said they were not responsible for invading the Ipswich home in August 2015 but a jury found them guilty after a five day trial in Ipswich District Court this week.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Collins, armed with a torch, pushed past a child and hit the woman, who lived alone with her three children, in the arm with the torch.

During evidence the woman said she was "put" in a room.

"My son was still holding onto me when she was flicking the torch around and then I was put in my room," she said.

The woman's seven-year-old son witnessed the ordeal.

Ms Robinson said the burglary was "pre-planned" and Collins was the principle offender with a "history of aggressive and destructive behaviour". Collins' defence lawyer, Andrew West, said his client, a mother of three, was "levelling criticism of her as a mother".

Heilbronn's defence lawyer, Stephen Kissick, said she was "more of an aider".

Collins, 37, was charged six offences including common assault, entering a dwelling, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Heilbronn , 34, was charged with three charges including entering a dwelling, robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A jury found the pair guilty of entering a dwelling with intent at night in company and acquitted them of the remaining charges. Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said there were no injuries inflicted.

Collins was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and Heilbronn was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

PHOTOS: Flash flooding as heavy rain hits Ipswich

PHOTOS: Flash flooding as heavy rain hits Ipswich

Roads go under as heavy rain continues

'Bad mum' accusations levelled in 3am home invasion

Photo of a hooded criminal stalking in the shadows of a dark street alley. The hooded man is a silhouette and hiding in the dark. The man is a criminal waiting to ambush victims. The concrete walls provide copyspace.The photo depicts crime.

The victim's child clung to her as two women stormed Ipswich home

Black Lung: Inquiry finds 'massive systemic failure'

Percy Verrall was diagnosed with black lung disease in 2015. He was the first Australian diagnosed with the disease in 30 years. The latest case — a central Queensland miner — wishes to remain anonymous.

New report into re-emergence of black lung to be released today

Stage set as country folk get ready to rock CMC

CMC crew work on getting the stage ready for the start of the festival on Friday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

More than 15,000 country music fans will flock to CMC Rocks festival

Local Partners

New $6M multipurpose hall for Springfield Central High

Jo-Ann Miller says project expected to go to tender in April

Ipswich music event set for revamp after poor turn out

REVAMP: The Ipswich City Big Band entertains at the Spring Lake Park in as part of the Ipswich City Council's 'Music in the Parks' program, which is set for a revamp.

Music program set to get a revamp after several events missed mark

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

CMC Rocks: Changed traffic conditions ahead of festival

Thousands of people will descend on Ipswich for CMC Rocks 2017.

How to get to Australia’s biggest country music event

Major event postponed due to heavy rain

Bubbles on the Lake event postponed due to heavy rain.

The decision was made in the interest of public safety

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric's ticket to Australia.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Moonshine cocktails flow for CMC Rocks

TOP DROP: Wade Curtis from Pumpyard Bar and Brewery makes a cocktail with Missin' Ippy Moonshine with Flinders Peak Winery manager Aretha Acton.

PHOTOS: Festival inspires new liqueur blend and cocktail range

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

&quot;SPECTACULAR FAMILY HOME--- PRIME BLOCK IN PREMIER ESTATE&quot;

5 Lipizzaner Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 5 2 6 $735,000

Designed by the current owners and built by one of the most acclaimed Ipswich builders, this 2 1/2 year old brick and colourbond home sitting on a flat 3500m2...

Something for the Future, Buy Land Now!

24 Poores Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Rural 2 1 2 $650,000...

Location is the big plus with this acreage property with frontage onto the Cunningham Highway and being situated in the high growth area of Ipswich and surrounds.

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $355,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $319,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Exquisite Riverfront Property! Auction 31/03/2017 6pm @ Heisenberg Haus, Ipswich

13 Kallatina Terrace, Karalee 4306

House 4 3 7 AUCTION...

A truly unique residence on its own secluded 5035sqm block, this luxury riverfront Plantation home is refreshingly individual with meticulous attention to detail...

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $269,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

FEATURE PACKED AND READY TO GO!

10 Ivor Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

What a great find! With a convenient location and a list of features, this value packed home is what you've been waiting for. - Our long term owner is moving on...

Urgent Sale Required!

25 Matthew Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

The Owners of this property require it to be SOLD & quickly, otherwise back into the rental pool it goes. Sitting on a 1659sqm block there is also the upside of...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!