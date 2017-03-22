'Bad mum' accusations levelled in 3am home invasion

IT all started over accusations about a "bad mum" and exploded into a 3am home invasion as child clung to his mothers leg while two other mums burst through her front door.

Shayleen Narelle Collins and Kirsty Annette Heilbronn said they were not responsible for invading the Ipswich home in August 2015 but a jury found them guilty after a five day trial in Ipswich District Court this week.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Collins, armed with a torch, pushed past a child and hit the woman, who lived alone with her three children, in the arm with the torch.

During evidence the woman said she was "put" in a room.

"My son was still holding onto me when she was flicking the torch around and then I was put in my room," she said.

The woman's seven-year-old son witnessed the ordeal.

Ms Robinson said the burglary was "pre-planned" and Collins was the principle offender with a "history of aggressive and destructive behaviour". Collins' defence lawyer, Andrew West, said his client, a mother of three, was "levelling criticism of her as a mother".

Heilbronn's defence lawyer, Stephen Kissick, said she was "more of an aider".

Collins, 37, was charged six offences including common assault, entering a dwelling, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Heilbronn , 34, was charged with three charges including entering a dwelling, robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A jury found the pair guilty of entering a dwelling with intent at night in company and acquitted them of the remaining charges. Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said there were no injuries inflicted.

Collins was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole and Heilbronn was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole.