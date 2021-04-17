Bad luck at the bowser for learner

WHEN an unlicensed driver pulled up at a petrol bowser next to a police car the officers took more than a glancing look.

A quick check while Thornton Watterson was pumping fuel revealed he was unlicensed due to unpaid traffic fines.

He was spoken to at the Caltex service station in Booval and charged.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Thornton Lance Watterson, 31, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed due to SPER suspension at Booval on March 18.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Watterson was driving a blue Holden Commodore when he parked at the bowser near the police car.

Officers asked to see his driver’s licence and a check showed that the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) suspended his licence four weeks earlier on February 18.

Watterson had also only held a Learner licence.

Watterson made admissions that he knew this, saying he went out to the Aldi supermarket and then to buy fuel.

His girlfriend in the car with him also only held a Learner permit.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Watterson had since made arrangements with SPER to be able to drive when accompanied by a licensed driver.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he had no traffic history.

“Stick to the rules,” she said.

He was fined $150 and disqualified for one month.