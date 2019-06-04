Bad girls dominate Nationals

BMX: A daring Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club sisterhood swept all-comers off the track at the Bad Boy National Championships from May 23-25.

Competing in the 10 years girls 20 inch and 8-10 years girls cruiser class, the indomitable trio who are also best friends took the event held at Shepparton by storm.

"Away from the track we're friends but on the track we're 'frenemies',” Holyee-Ann Jackson said.

Leading the way in Victoria was the bold and vivacious Sophia Preston, 9. She claimed first place in the cruiser class and second in the 20 inch.

Hot on her back wheels were fearless Matilda Woolford, 9, and Jackson, 10, who finished fourth and sixth in the cruiser, and eleventh and sixth in the 20 inch classes respectively

All three have earned Australian Plates identifying their ranking which they will display on their bikes during races over the next year.

Reigning national champion and Sacred Heart School student Preston said she was thrilled to wear the crown and the number one plate for the next 12 months.

"It is pretty exciting,” she said.

As top eight finishers, they have also qualified to represent Australia at the 2019 BMX World Titles in Belgium in July.

Only Central State School pupil Jackson will make the trip. She is determined to make the final after narrowly missing qualification for the decisive race in 2017 when she ventured to Charlotte in the USA.

"It was pretty depressing (last world titles),” the dedicated youngster who trains six times per week said.

"I will do better this time.”

The sport of BMX is in-season all-year-round, with the girls and their families forming close bonds as they travel around Australia entering the same events.

While the three push each other to the limit during competition, they revel in being able to share the journey and successes with their clubmates.

"It is fun to have girls to race and talk about what we are doing on the track,” Preston said.

Diminutive but ambitious, Woolford, who attends Tarampa State School, said it was mutually beneficial having three of the fastest girls in the country riding for the one club and she hoped the relationship would drive her all of the way to the Olympics.

"It is good because it pushes you,” she said.

Mother Angela Jackson said it was a healthy rivalry, with the girls training and competing mercilessly but shaking each other's hands at the finish line.

"Everyone is there to support each other,” she said.

"It is really special.”

She said the sport was relatively expensive and the emerging talents would be unable to take part without the support of their wonderful sponsors.

Coming up next for the girls is the Queensland titles to be held at Mackay's Sarina BMX Club. Jackson is also touring all over the country contesting the National Series, which she currently leads.