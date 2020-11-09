‘Bad drivers’ spur truckie to open driving school

FED UP with navigating roads full of bad drivers, a former truckie opened a driving school, determined to change the way people behave on the road.

Though not convinced the roads are any better 16 years since launching his business, David Cullen has enjoyed success in his mission, expanding Ipswich Pro Drive across the state and into Sydney.

On Saturday night, Mr Cullen was named Business Person of the Year at the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards.

“I was driving trucks up and down the highway and saw a need to teach people better ways to drive,” Mr Cullen said.

“It’s people not obeying the road rules or doing what they should be doing.”

The RACQ-approved driving school offers lessons in automatic and manual cars, heavy vehicles and trucks and motorbikes.

The school is transitioning to use a GPS-tracking app which will send a log detailing each driving lesson to students, meaning clients will see the lessons are thorough.

“They’ll see they’re getting what they’re paying for, doing the manoeuvres they’re supposed to, seeing the things they’re supposed to and you can see if they’re just driving on the highway, which is what a lot of driving schools seem to do,” Mr Cullen said.

“Anyone can put their foot on the accelerator and drive in a straight line – mum and dad can do that.”

Though his driving school closed for three months during COVID restrictions, Mr Cullen said it had bounced back strongly.

“I’m still ticking along quite comfortably but there are a lot of people who have been through pretty tough times,” he said.

“We did have to close because we didn’t meet the 1.5 metres social distancing requirement and Queensland Transport closed so we couldn’t do any testing.”

Having to lay off staff during the closure, Mr Cullen said he had tried to find replacement work for them.

“We got a lot of our truck instructors jobs so they were driving trucks all over the country,” he said.

Since reopening in mid-June, more instructors have been hired, with more than 65 staff now on the books.

Pro Drive schools are opening across Toowoomba, Cairns, Sydney, Gladstone, Townsville and Mackay.

Mr Cullen said the Business Person of the Year award was really for his staff.

“It’s about my guys and girls, about everyone who works here doing driving lessons and trying to keep our students safe,” he said.

“I’m lucky enough to be the puppet in the puppet show.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.