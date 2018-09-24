'Bad day' led to man's aerial-bending, road-rage revenge

ROAD RAGER: Ben Morgan, 39, from Mount Crosby, struck back and caused $631 damage to the other driver's car. He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

NAME calling and hurt feelings from a road rage incident triggered an apparent revenge attack on one driver's car.

Benjamin Walter Morgan, 39, from Mount Crosby, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to doing wilful damage on May 25.

Busted after he bent a driver's car aerial after a road rage outburst, Morgan said he did it because the owner abused him.

He said he was having "a bad day".

The court heard that after an incident in a hotel carpark, Morgan, a father of three, tracked down the other driver's car to a Jindalee shopping centre where he struck.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Morgan did not know the driver he argued with in a Jindalee hotel car park.

The driver of a silver Isuzu drove to the shopping centre and when he returned from the shops to his car he found the aerial and panels damaged.

CCTV footage showed a Toyota LandCruiser driven in and parked nearby at 2.15pm.

Its driver, identified as Morgan, walked over to the Isuzu "grabbed hold of the aerial and pulled it in toward him".

He then spat on the windscreen.

When interviewed at Karana Downs police station, Morgan admitted to doing the damage, saying he was having "a bad day".

"He believes the victim called him a poof and other slander in the road rage that made him upset," Sgt Caldwell said.

"The damage quote is $631.40."

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Morgan worked as a FIFO boilermaker, had been married 20 years, and was a father of three.

"He accepts that on the day he was having a bad day, his behaviour due to the earlier incident," Mr Boddice said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Morgan it was "a pretty brazen offence", done at 2.15pm at a shopping centre with people about and security cameras.

"You followed the driver," Ms Sturgess said.

"It was not a spur of the moment, obviously deliberate."

"It is completely unacceptable.

"You are a middle aged man. You should know better.

"Your traffic history is not so good. You should not be the one pointing at other road users given your history."

Ms Sturgess fined Morgan $600 and ordered he pay the $631.40 damages bill within 28 days.