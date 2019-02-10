Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Opinion

Bad call on funding shortfall for Crime Stoppers

9th Feb 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 10th Feb 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOW short-sighted is our State Government to stop the funding of Crime Stoppers?

This organisation solved many crimes and was a respected and viable asset to our under-manned police service.

This service allowed police more time on the job, but now for a lousy $250,000 our short-sighted State Government is tossing away a valuable service. How pathetic is this?

Maybe if they stopped flying all over the state on worthless, and sometimes questionable, travel or stopped expensive dinners or overseas junkets for their whole families they would find enough money to run this service for 10 years.

Police are understaffed as it is and the beauty of this service was you stayed completely anonymous.

No offence to our wonderful police men and women, but some people will now be hesitant to call, fearing such anonymity will be compromised.

This State Government, who along with the opposition, lost my support years ago and this hopeless penny-pinching of essential services while wholesale rorting is going on makes my decision more relevant.

Annastacia Palaszczuk and her pathetic police minister should hang their heads in shame.

ROBYN JAY

Mt Coolum

crime stoppers editors picks law enforcement police queensland government
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    premium_icon Victims of mine dust diseases seek coal levy

    Health Former mine workers attempted to meet with Member for Capricornia in an effort to draw attention to levy proposal

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    Property Brisbane’s ‘Great Gatsby Mansion’ listed for $11m

    Grotty groper grabs boy's leg at station

    premium_icon Grotty groper grabs boy's leg at station

    Crime He also commented on how hairy it was