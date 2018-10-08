'Bad boys' coming: Ipswich chosen for elite national series

Ipswich rider Tristan Scott (3A) mixes with other top competitors during an earlier BMX national series round at Nerang.

Ipswich rider Tristan Scott (3A) mixes with other top competitors during an earlier BMX national series round at Nerang. MadB Photography

CYCLING: World class racing will come to Ipswich in April when BMX Australia's 2019 BAD BOY National Series hits the Willey Park track.

The Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club will be host venue for the elite event on April 13 and 14. The Ipswich round will be the third of seven stages in the national series that begins in Sydney in February and concludes in October.

The series includes three separate competitions - one for challenge (age) classes, another for superclass and the final series for UCI elite and junior elite events.

In Ipswich, the top tier of racing will be contested on the Sunday in the UCI elite and junior elite events for both males and females. Riders will be able to earn individual world rankings points, that also help Australia qualify riders for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

On the Saturday the top level will be superclass racing.

Challenge (age) classes will be contested on both days of competition.

BMX Australia CEO Martin Shaw said taking the event to Ipswich was a win for all stakeholders.

"We have undertaken a thorough process in selecting venues for the 2019 BMX National Series and Ipswich was one of several tracks and clubs that stood out," Shaw said.

"Our feedback from riders, coaches and officials is that this venue works for an event of this stature.

"The Ipswich City Council has a strong history bringing top-level events to the region and we are looking forward to working alongside them to produce a world-class event for the BMX Australia family."

Early-stage planning is estimated at more than 600 entries for the event, alongside hundreds more family and supporters preparing to make the trip to Ipswich.

Tourism Development Manager for Ipswich, Alistair Tavares, was excited to welcome BMX riders from around the country. He was looking forward to seeing the economic boost the event will provide around the area.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for the city to shine," Tavares said.

"We know that a large number of riders and their families are expected to attend and it's great for accommodation, restaurants, and businesses that support the event.

"It is a great mark on the Ipswich events calendar."

With world rankings points on the line, many of Australia's top elite riders are expected to make the trip to Ipswich in a bid to strengthen their place in the global standings as preparations continue towards Olympic selection in 2020.

Stage 1 of next year's series will be in Sydney from February 16-17 before stage 2 at the Westside BMC Club in Western Australia (March 2-3) leading into Ipswich's turn as round 3 host.

Stage 4 is in the Northern Territory with stage 5 in South Australia and stage 6 in Tasmania.

The final stage venue was to be confirmed.