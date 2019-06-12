BaconFest trots out sizzling tickets for 'pig' line-up

HOT TROTTERS: Hillbilly pop stars The Pigs will headline the Wine and Swine cocktail party at the 2019 BaconFest on August 23.

SAVE your bacon because tickets for the year's most tantalising cocktail and breakfast events will be released this week.

Kingaroy BaconFest organisers have announced a sizzling line-up of hillbilly pop stars and meat-loving chefs for the August event.

Tickets for the Wine and Swine cocktail party and the famous Long Table Breakfast will go on sale this Friday, June 14.

The Pigs will headline the cocktail party on Friday, August 23, while Melbourne-based chef Adrian Richardson will bring his star power to the BaconFest Food Market and Long Table Breakfast on Sunday, August 25.

Chief baconeer Kathryn Stevens said the committee was thrilled to be hosting such high-calibre guests.

"The Pigs are an unmissable live experience and their recent album Hillbilly Synthesiser reached number on on the Australian Independent Music Charts earlier this year," Ms Stevens said.

"They put a unique porcine twist on artists from Farnham to Beyonce that's sure to delight bacon-loving fans..."

Chef Adrian Richardson's love of meat is legendary.

"Adrian is head chef and owner of the bustling La Luna Bistro in Melbourne and once he heard the words 'bacon' and festival,' he couldn't wait to take part," Ms Stevens said.

LEGENDARY: Melbourne-based celebrity chef Adrian Richardson is thrilled to bring his star power to this year's BaconFest Long Table Breakfast on August 25. Contributed

He is the co-host of Network Ten's Good Chef Bad Chef, and hosts his own show Secret Meat Business for the Lifestyle Channel.

Mr Richardson has also appeared on TV shows such as MasterChef Australia, Ready Steady Cook, The Circle and Boys Weekend.

He will provide cooking demonstrations during the BaconFest Food Market and will work with South Burnett Local Produce Champion Roberta Schablon to create a delicious bacon-filled menu for the Long Table Breakfast on the Sunday morning of the BaconFest weekend.

"This year's breakfast will take place in the middle of our new fresh produce market and diners will be offered an exclusive opportunity to meet Adrian, talk to local growers and purchase produce before the market opens to the general public," Ms Stevens said.

The Wine and Swine is the food festival's glamour event, held under fairy lights in the Kingaroy Town Hall forecourt on August 23.

Ms Schablon will also cater the cocktail event to provide scrumptious grazing tables featuring pork, ham and bacon paired with the best produce the South Burnett has to offer.

Tickets for the Wine and Swine and Long Table Breakfast will go on sale this Friday at www.southburnetttickets.com.au.

This new ticketing platform is run by Queensland-based company Local Tickets, which is a big supporter of regional events like BaconFest.

The second Kingaroy BaconFest will be held in Kingaroy from August 23 to 25.