PEACEFUL: Krishna Srivastava has created his own temple and meditation space in his Karalee backyard called the God Shiva Temple. Cordell Richardson
Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

Ashleigh Howarth
by
26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
OVERLOOKING the Brisbane River, and hearing the birds high in the trees above, Krishna Srivastava can't help but feel relaxed.

Wanting to share his tranquil surroundings with the community, Mr Srivastava has created his own temple and meditation space in his Karalee backyard.

Called the God Shiva Temple, Mr Srivastava said the space was open for anyone who was looking for inner peace and tranquillity.

"Under auspices of The People's Corner, a not-for-profit organisation, a God Shiva Temple is opening in Karalee next week," he said.

"It will have several facilities including spiritual meditation, yoga, spiritual healing and divine prayer.

"It is a non-religious temple, so everyone can come and use it."

Underneath the temple there are three rooms where people can meet for various group activities.

After retiring from a career as an engineer last year, Mr Srivastava said he wanted to give back to the community and this was the best way he could.

"I feel very happy and satisfied that I am doing this for the community," he said.

Use of the temple is by appointment only. Email connect.with.om@gmail.com.

ipswich karalee meditation yoga
Ipswich Queensland Times

