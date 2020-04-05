Backyard rivalry helps sisters reach new heights

Ipswich and District Athletic Club achievers Erin and Hayley Wright at their Walloon training venue.

HAVING an abundance of dedication and a home track to train on is helping the Wright sisters achieve impressive athletics goals.

Dad David started coaching at Ipswich Little Athletics before adjusting to the needs of daughters Hayley and Erin on their Walloon acreage.

He completed his Level 1 and Level 2 coaching courses to ensure he could properly assist his multi-talented girls in the country.

Regular state and national title medallists Erin and Hayley also work occasionally with top Ipswich club coaches like Vic Pascoe at Bill Paterson Oval.

Both focused teenagers came through Ipswich’s high quality Little Athletics program before moving into the senior club ranks.

“We have got our own track and everything set up at home,’’ David said.

“There’s a good rivalry between the two in training.

“It’s great to see the girls as they go through school (at St Mary’s College) and doing well in their school work and they can come home to train. They don’t have to travel far.

“They really give it a 100 percent in their athletics.

“It’s a real good atmosphere when we are out training.

“Everybody does their best.’’