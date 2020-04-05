Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich and District Athletic Club achievers Erin and Hayley Wright at their Walloon training venue.
Ipswich and District Athletic Club achievers Erin and Hayley Wright at their Walloon training venue.
Sport

Backyard rivalry helps sisters reach new heights

David Lems
5th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVING an abundance of dedication and a home track to train on is helping the Wright sisters achieve impressive athletics goals.

Dad David started coaching at Ipswich Little Athletics before adjusting to the needs of daughters Hayley and Erin on their Walloon acreage.

He completed his Level 1 and Level 2 coaching courses to ensure he could properly assist his multi-talented girls in the country.

Regular state and national title medallists Erin and Hayley also work occasionally with top Ipswich club coaches like Vic Pascoe at Bill Paterson Oval.

Both focused teenagers came through Ipswich’s high quality Little Athletics program before moving into the senior club ranks.

“We have got our own track and everything set up at home,’’ David said.

“There’s a good rivalry between the two in training.

“It’s great to see the girls as they go through school (at St Mary’s College) and doing well in their school work and they can come home to train. They don’t have to travel far.

“They really give it a 100 percent in their athletics.

“It’s a real good atmosphere when we are out training.

“Everybody does their best.’’

More Stories

david wright erin wright hayley wright ipswich and district athletic club national titles st mary's college sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car crash takes out power for entire neighbourhood

        premium_icon Car crash takes out power for entire neighbourhood

        News Single collision car crash leaves residents in the dark

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Guns and ammo land businessman in strife

        premium_icon Guns and ammo land businessman in strife

        News Magistrate warns Ipswich man after ‘stupid act’

        Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        premium_icon Prisoner climbs off roof of jail

        News The prisoner was on the roof for a short while before deciding to climb down.