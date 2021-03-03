Backyard plantation used for pain relief on a budget

Daniel James Ainsworth (left) and James Robert Broughton leave court after being given suspended jail terms over a large marijuana plant find.

Daniel James Ainsworth (left) and James Robert Broughton leave court after being given suspended jail terms over a large marijuana plant find.

A GARDEN in Ipswich was found full of thriving marijuana plants when police dropped by one afternoon.

A total of 91 plants was found at the Leichhardt property, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

James Robert Broughton, 40, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug on December 15, 2020; two charges of being in possession of a dangerous drug; possession of drug utensils; and failing to take reasonable care and precautions with a syringe.

Daniel James Ainsworth, 60, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs on December 15, 2020; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said officers arrived at the property at 1.30pm and found the 91 marijuana plants in various stages of growth.

Broughton said he would buy the seeds and apply fertiliser, and that the crop was for his personal use to manage pain.

“Said he tried to grow hydroponically but the electricity was too expensive,” Sgt Donnelly said.

Inside the house police found 9.9 grams of cannabis in a bowl and a container with chopped leaf and buds.

Two small clip seal bags held 1.81 grams of ice.

Sgt Donnelly said police found a large clip seal bag holding 453.5 grams of cannabis in Ainsworth’s bedroom.

They also found 6.83 grams of chopped cannabis, another 10 grams, and 44.6 grams of cannabis head.

“He (Ainsworth) said he buys in large quantities so as not to have to visit his drug dealer too often,” Sgt Donnelly said.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a total of four people at the house were charged, with the other two residents dealt with last month.

He said Brendon Ainsworth, 34, was sentenced to a 12-month probation order, while Leneva Maree Broughton-Schultz, 42, received a $500 fine with no conviction recorded.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said that in police facts Broughton told officers he was trying to get on the legal medicinal cannabis program.

Mr Fairclough said he had significant back issues and uses cannabis for pain relief.

Ainsworth was sentenced to a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Broughton received an eight-month jail term for the marijuana plants and three months for the ice. Both terms were suspended for 18 months.