Backpacks bring smiles to children entering foster care

HELPING OTHERS: Tamlyn Moore has started Ububele, a mission that collects and distributes new and pre-loved clothing and other essentials for babies and young kids entering the foster care system for the first time. Rob Williams

THE thought of children having nothing to play or read with has inspired one Ipswich resident to give back to those in need.

Tamlyn Moore from Springfield Lakes makes backpacks which she fills with clothes, a book and a little toy to give to children that are moving into foster care for the first time, or who are involved in domestic violence situations.

Mrs Moore, who has helped foster kids through the Pyjama Foundation, said she really wanted to give something back to the kids to make them feel special.

"I have heard stories of children who have to move foster homes really quickly, and all they were given was a black bag to put their things into," she said.

"A lot of the kids are in certain situations where they might have nothing, so by giving them a book and a toy, it's something that belongs to them.

"Each backpack has items that are relevant to each child's age group."

Mrs Moore initially began collecting items in bulk which she handed over to a charity north of Brisbane, but after learning about the backpacks, she made this her main focus.

On Saturday, August 31, Mrs Moore, along with her husband and a few friends, will be hosting a packing day where they will make up more backpacks.

While her friends and work colleagues help out with the cause, she is hoping to receive more support from the Ipswich community.

"Many parents have items such as clothes and toys that are no longer needed in their family, and sometimes they don't know where they can donate them to," she said.

"I am more than happy for people to contact me and we can organise a pick-up or drop-off time.

"I would also love to hear from people who might no of a foster carer or a family that needs help so we can help them."

If you would like to reach out to Mrs Moore, find her on Facebook. Her page is called Ububele.