Backpacker loses tooth in 'unprovoked, senseless' assault

AN ENGLISH backpacker confronted a "pack" of young people harassing a group of other foreign workers as he recognised one of the young men involved.

As he walked away from them James Egan was struck in the side of the face by an unknown person, causing him to lose a tooth and require 14 stitches to close a wound on the inside of his mouth.

The man he recognised was Jayden Lee Gordon Butler, 21, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company in Ipswich District Court.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said at around midnight on October 1 2017, Butler was a part of a group of eight or nine people harassing backpackers on the streets of Gatton. Mr Egan approached the group as he had met Butler before and as he walked off, one member of the group struck him from behind.

His front tooth was knocked out and he never saw the blow, running off without looking back as the group laughed at the assault.

Although he was not the person who attacked Mr Egan, the court heard Butler encouraged it by yelling and his association with the group.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said Mr Egan returned home to England after the "unprovoked" and "senseless" assault, lost over $8000 in wages as a result and had needed about $17,600 in ongoing dental work since the attack.

The impact on his mental health had been significant.

Mr Egan speculated he had been hit with a blunt object like a skateboard but was not able to say exactly what.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said Butler, a painter, no longer associated with the people involved as they were a "bad influence".

Mr Neaves argued the recording of a conviction would impact his work and further licencing.

His last period of offending occurred in late 2017 and he had not done anything since, which Mr Neaves pointed to as evidence he was no longer being influenced by a bad crowd.

Mr Neaves said the incident had "kicked him" into maturity and he cut ties with these people and focussed fully on his work.

Butler's mother and partner were in the courtroom to offer support.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the incident was the perfect demonstration ofdemonstrated what hanging out with the "wrong people" can do.

"It can land you in all sorts of trouble," he said.

"(You're facing a) serious charge as a result of another.

Judge Horneman-Wren made sure Butler was shown photos of Mr Egan's injuries in the dock while condemning the "vicious and cowardly" attack.

"(You were) liable as being part of the party," he said.

"(Mr Egan) was doing the decent thing on the street that night... and (he is) feeling that impact still."

Butler was placed on an 18-month probation order and ordered to pay $500 in compensation. No conviction was recorded.