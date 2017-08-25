BACK TO THE POLLS: Battle for Div 7 begins

IT'S OFFICIAL: Cr Andrew Andrew Antoniolli accepts the official notice of election results from Electoral Commission Queensland's Returning Officer Peter Gordon on August 24, 2017.

THE battle for mayor may be over but a new fight is about to begin.

Now the Electoral Commission Queensland has formally called the election, mayor-elect Cr Andrew Antoniolli's divisional seat will officially be vacated.

This means about 12,000 residents in division 7 will soon go back to the polls to elect a new representative and the outgoing councillor has offered some sound advice for hopefuls.

The divisional by-election must be called within 12 weeks of the official election result announcement.

The ECQ expects that election will be held early to mid-November.

There are 12,409 voters enrolled in division 7 which covers suburbs including Newtown, Silkstone, Eastern Heights, West Ipswich, Saddliers Crossing, Coalfalls and Woodend.

Only these people need to vote in the upcoming divisional by-election.

Cr Antoniolli has represented division 7 since 2000 when he was elected to the council, at 29-years-old.

He said his successful successor must have strong, proven ties to the community.

"Let's be honest, I have received a number of calls from about half a dozen people already who are interested," Cr Antoniolli said.

"No one has specifically asked for my blessing, but they have expressed an interest and sounded it out.

"At this stage I'm being quite neutral about the matter. I will be very interested to see who puts their hand up.

"It's essential, particularly in division 7, that whoever runs needs to show that they have a heart for community and have worked in the community.

"If they haven't all their other experience will amount to very little. You really do need to have that relationship with community."

Unsuccessful mayoral candidates Patricia Petersen Brett Morrissey have already declared their intentions to run for the division 7 seat.