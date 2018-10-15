Back to school for arts boss

WHEN Damian Dieckmann performs Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' for his classmates during break time, the crowd goes wild - but the audience doesn't usually contain a senior member of the Queensland arts community.

Director of Strategy and Global Engagement for the Queensland Ballet Felicity Mandile went back to school this week as part of the department of education's 'Community Principal' program, which aims to build relationships between state schools and the world beyond the playground.

"It's been beautiful. Lots of happiness, lots of joy, lots of smiling children which is refreshing,” Ms Mandile said.

Damian Dieckmann, eight, jumped at the opportunity to perform for Ms Mandile and said his ambition has grown since winning the school's 'Churchill's got talent' competition last year.

"I want to keep on dancing and go around the world and show my moves,” he said.

For now, he said he's focused on this year's talent show and practises at home with the help of his mum and Nintendo Wii console games.

Principal Kelli Harvey said the program was a way of exposing kids to the real-world opportunities that could emerge from their passions.

"It lets kids know there are a lot of opportunities out there, if you work hard and are passionate about something it can be a career and you can be really successful at it,” she said.

The Community Principal program is a part of State Education Week, which will be held from October 21- 27 and will include celebrations for World Teachers' Day on October 26.