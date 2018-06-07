Back to driver's school for unlicensed grandad

HE'S been an Aussie for 30 years but Samoan-born Tusa Toe Tusa has been ordered to go and sort out his Queensland driver's licence.

Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess heard Tusa, 64, had been driving for decades without a licence.

His oversight was discovered when police busted Tusa for driving unlicensed at Bundamba on May 16.

"He says he's been driving here over 20 years. And was driving children to school,” police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Coslton said.

The Bundamba grandfather pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to the offence.

He told the court that he had now gone to Queensland Transport and secured a Learners permit.

"Miss, I show police I want to transfer to an Australian licence,” Tusa told Ms Sturgess.

"My English not very good when I spoke to police. Told my wife.

"Yes I have a Samoan licence. I've been here in Australia 31 years.”

Ms Sturgess heard what he had to say and was helpful.

"If you live in Australia 31 years you can't rely on a Samoan licence,” she told Tusa.

"I accept you have done the right thing now.

"But you have lived here long enough to know.

"And remember it is only a Learner licence, not an open licence.”

Ms Sturgess fined Tusa $150.