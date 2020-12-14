Menu
Letters to the Editor

Back our veterans this Christmas

14th Dec 2020 11:36 AM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

I write to encourage the community to put in a call over Christmas to a veteran who may be isolated.

 

At Mates4Mates, we have seen the impact that this year has had on the mental health of many Australians, including veterans, and isolation remains a very real concern.

 

We can all make a difference this Christmas by taking time out to call friends and family who may be feeling isolated or who are struggling with the spotlight that's currently on Defence.

 

Looking after the wellbeing of veterans and their families is our key priority - but we can't do it alone.

 

This week, please reach out to a mate, ask how they are, and let them know that help is available. This simple act can make a real difference to someone in need.

 

At Mates4Mates, we've seen an increase in veterans presenting with mental health challenges this year and expect this to continue rising. Support right now, is more important than ever.

 

For more about Mates4Mates, visit mates4mates.org or for 24-hour support, phone Open Arms on 1800 011 046 or on 13 11 14.

 

Georgia Ash

Mates4Mates, National Clinical Manager

Ipswich Queensland Times

