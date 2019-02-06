Latest from the Queensland Times editor's desk

WHEN developers and builders go bust, the effects on a community can be far-reaching. For two weeks we've been following the impact of G.J. Gardner Ipswich's demise and what it means for Ipswich.

G.J. Gardner. Homes. Cordell Richardson

Of course, there are those who have handed over a bunch of cash only to find themselves without a home.

Peggy Hockey has been left in the lurch by G J Gardner. Rob Williams

And there's the sub-contractors who have done the work and won't get paid for it.

Owner of Summit Roofing, Hayden Quaife has been left $150,000 out of pocket from the G.J. Gardener. collapse. Cordell Richardson

These subbies are frequently mum-and-dad businesses and can't afford to suck up the tens of thousands of dollars they are left out of pocket.

The financial impact felt by these small businesses can be massive. For some, the hit is so severe that their businesses don't survive.

We all know that every small business we lose has an impact on our city's economy.

We have now taken this further with a full investigation in to some of the big players in the building industry and their misdeeds when it comes to operating.

Peter Wrafter, Director of T. Wrafter and Sons Stonemasons, says he is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by the now failed JM Kelly Group. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

And we're driving the message home to those in power once more with our new 'Back Our Subbies' campaign, which launched this week.

Beneath the Queensland Times masthead sits a slogan, 'We're for you'.

It's more than just words. It's our promise to you, our loyal readers, to use our influence to fight for your interests.

It's a disgrace when decent, hard-working people don't get paid for their work.

We're campaigning to change that. We hope you support us.

Shannon Newley, editor