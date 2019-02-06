Latest from the Queensland Times editor's desk
WHEN developers and builders go bust, the effects on a community can be far-reaching. For two weeks we've been following the impact of G.J. Gardner Ipswich's demise and what it means for Ipswich.
Of course, there are those who have handed over a bunch of cash only to find themselves without a home.
And there's the sub-contractors who have done the work and won't get paid for it.
These subbies are frequently mum-and-dad businesses and can't afford to suck up the tens of thousands of dollars they are left out of pocket.
The financial impact felt by these small businesses can be massive. For some, the hit is so severe that their businesses don't survive.
We all know that every small business we lose has an impact on our city's economy.
We have now taken this further with a full investigation in to some of the big players in the building industry and their misdeeds when it comes to operating.
And we're driving the message home to those in power once more with our new 'Back Our Subbies' campaign, which launched this week.
Beneath the Queensland Times masthead sits a slogan, 'We're for you'.
It's more than just words. It's our promise to you, our loyal readers, to use our influence to fight for your interests.
It's a disgrace when decent, hard-working people don't get paid for their work.
We're campaigning to change that. We hope you support us.
Shannon Newley, editor