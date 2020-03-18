Back in court for real estate’s smart car flip

A MAN who laughed after he and mate flipped a tiny smart car onto its side smashing its windows, was back in court to be resentenced for the crime.

Dylan Marshall, 25, breached two court imposed probations orders imposed for that offence, and for an incident where he wielded a knife threatening to slice his neighbour’s throat.

Dylan Wayne Marshall, 25, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of contravening court imposed Probation Orders.

This time he copped jail terms for the now dated offences – the court hearing he had been making positive efforts not to reoffend.

Dylan Wayne Marshall leaves Ipswich Court, March 13, 2020.

Prosecutor, Acting Senior Sergeant Chris O’Neill, said one of the breached probation orders was imposed for two public nuisance offences committed in August 2018 that were downgraded from going armed in public to cause fear charges but with the same facts.

Snr Sgt O’Neill said when a neighbour told Marshall to put an exhaust on his car, he came out of a unit holding a large kitchen knife saying: “I’m going to slice your throat. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Another man was close by holding a pole, the male neighbour telling police he was worried about getting stabbed or hit.

The next day Marshall called out to his neighbour that he would wake up their sleeping child and became angrier.

When the neighbour replied that the only person to wake-up the child would be Marshall with all his screaming. Marshall went inside and came out with the same knife he held the previous day and yelling that he should take his “s--- box to the scrap yard”. A woman was also yelling out.

Dylan Wayne Marshall leaves Ipswich court, March 13, 2020.

Snr Sgt O’Neill said police had footage of Marshall holding a knife threatening to slit the throat of a neighbour.

The other probation order related to an incident of wilful damage in September 2017 when Marshall and a mate flipped a smart car on its side.

Owned by Ray White Ipswich, the car received dents and broken windows.

Snr Sgt O’Neill said when police arrived at the Ray White office in Limestone St the smart car was lying on its side, with significant damage and shattered windows.

“He was intoxicated telling police it took a few of us to flip it. It was pretty funny hey.”

Police sought a jail term, Snr Sgt O’Neill saying Marshall failed to repeat 17 times on the order.

“He is a person who does not appear to want to be helped. He (referring to a Corrective Services report) was not interested in engaging in interventions when he had the benefit of probation to assist him,” he said.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said sought wholly suspended jail terms.

She outlined some mental health issues that Marshall didn’t find easy to talk about, and the amount of time that had elapsed since the offences with Marshall not reoffending.

Magistrate Robert Walker said his failure to comply with the orders by failing to engage, or to do programs was completely unsatisfactory.

He said the offences also included stealing, drink driving and wilful damage.

Marshall was sentenced to three months jail with immediate parole. And to a two month jail term suspended for 12 months in which time he must not reoffend.

He was fined $500.