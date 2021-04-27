Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former Bachelor winner Snezana Wood has shared several candid, revealing new photos of her body “flaws”.
Former Bachelor winner Snezana Wood has shared several candid, revealing new photos of her body “flaws”.
Celebrity

Bachelor winner’s revealing ‘flawed’ photos

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
27th Apr 2021 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former Bachelor winner Snezana Wood is embracing her imperfections on social media to empower young women.

The mother-of-three recently shared an unfiltered swimsuit photo of her "cellulite" and "stretch marks" to show that Instagram is not real life and she told Confidential that she hopes to instil a healthy body image into her followers.

Snezana Wood shared these photos on Instagram.
Snezana Wood shared these photos on Instagram.

"I wanted to post it as it I think it's important to show my flaws just like everyone else," Wood said.

"Don't get me wrong, I love a good selfie with perfect lighting but that's .00001 per cent of the time and may be what you see on Instagram but it's not real life.

"With a teenage daughter at that age and so many young women following me, it's an important reminder."

Earlier this month, Wood, 40, shared a photo of her "orange peel thighs" and "tiger stripes" and the candid post garnered mixed reactions.

"Thank you for showing that you are human like the rest of us," one person wrote.

Another follower added, "Easy to 'own it' when I cannot even see your flaws …"

The former reality TV star has been open about her previous weight struggles.

She once gained 10kg while filming season 3 of The Bachelor due to her poor diet inside The Bachelor mansion, but she eventually lost the weight with the help of her fitness trainer husband Sam Wood.

"I'm never going to be a straight-up-and-down girl. I'm European, I've got boobs and hips," she said at the time.

The couple are parents to three children - Willow, four, Charlie, one, and 16-year-old Eve from a previous relationship.

Originally published as Bachelor winner's revealing 'flawed' photos

Hoping it would help young women.
Hoping it would help young women.
Snezana gained 10kg while filming The Bachelor in 2015.
Snezana gained 10kg while filming The Bachelor in 2015.
The mother-of-three is often hailed for her healthy lifestyle.
The mother-of-three is often hailed for her healthy lifestyle.
snezana wood the bachelor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Premium Content Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

        Basketball Bullets basketballer eager to give back helping Ipswich Force team in exciting NBL1 North competition. See how Matt Hodgson wants to assist.

        Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        Premium Content Outcome of councillor investigations remains unclear

        News The state’s council watchdog said it would ‘revisit’ investigations put on hold...

        Car thief was on ice and ‘feeling psychotic’

        Premium Content Car thief was on ice and ‘feeling psychotic’

        News A disability pensioner has been allowed to walk free after spending more than two...

        Alcohol-fuelled stoush leads to date in court

        Premium Content Alcohol-fuelled stoush leads to date in court

        Crime A disability pensioner grabbed his girlfriend by the neck