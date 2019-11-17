Bachelor Matt announces shock split from Chelsie

Just two months after declaring their love during The Bachelor finale, Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod have announced their split.

In separate posts on social media, the pair revealed that their whirlwind romance has abruptly come to an end.

"These past six months since filming have been a very unique experience," Agnew wrote.

Matt Agnew pictured with Chelsie McLeod during the Bachelor finale. Source: Channel 10

"Chels and I have made some beautiful memories together that I'll always cherish, and I wish her nothing but the absolute best. However, it's with a heavy heart that I write this. For Chels and me, our relationship hasn't translated from filming to the real, every day world as we had hoped.

"Chels is a very special woman and I want her to find the happiness she deserves. For those who may wonder if there's someone else for me right now, there absolutely is not. It's no one's fault, it's just life."

McLeod thanked fans in an emotional post but did not reveal details surrounding their sudden split.

"Thank you so much to everyone for your support and kind words over what was an incredibly exciting, rewarding, challenging, and emotional journey," she wrote.

"Your words have not gone unnoticed. Matt showed me what it was like to be respected in a relationship and I am so thankful for that.

"However, it saddens me to say that we are no longer together. I wish him nothing but the best. I'm sorry to those that were invested in our relationship."

Chemical engineer McLeod, who was a favourite to win throughout the season, was picked as the winner over runner-up Abbie Chatfield during the September finale.

The Melbourne couple appeared to be happy and committed while doing press rounds but ultimately decided to part ways.