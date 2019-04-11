Menu
Alex and Ritchie's emotional discussion was aired unedited.
TV

Ten slammed for airing ‘personal’ chat

11th Apr 2019 8:53 AM

Channel 10 has been slammed for airing Alex Nation and Richie Strahan's raw discussion on Bachelor In Paradise Australia.

The heavily promoted chat was the first time the former couple had seen each other since their breakup over a year ago.

In their nine-minute conversation, which was aired unedited and uncensored, the two hinted at a bombshell secret behind their "grubby" split but never revealed the exact details that frustrated some viewers.

Others felt they knew exactly what Alex and Richie were discussing and lashed out at Channel 10 for airing something so personal.

Bachelor In Paradise Australia host Osher Gunsberg live tweets each episode, and last night he found himself having to defend the decision to air the heated conversation.

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10

