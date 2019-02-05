Bachelor couple’s big announcement

Sam and Snezana Wood are expecting another baby. Picture: Instagram

BACHELOR couple Sam and Snezana Wood have delighted fans with some big news.

The reality TV stars - who found love on the 2015 season of The Bachelor - are expecting their second child together, after welcoming daughter Willow in October 2017.

In a Facebook post shared to his 28 by Sam Wood fitness group, Sam admitted they'd had to reveal the truth because "about 500 people" had guessed Snezana was pregnant.

"We are very excited to announce that we are expecting another beautiful little baby," he wrote.

"Snez is seriously starting to show and it's a little hard to keep the secret any longer."

Sam also announced the news in a video posted to his Instagram stories.

"I know that a lot of people do beautiful reveals of baby genders and they're having a baby, and don't get me wrong I think that's really cute, and maybe because this is number two or really number three, that we don't get to as much effort anymore," he said.

"The reason we did it now is because we posted a photo on Instagram and about 500 people have gone 'omg Snez are you pregnant?'"

Sam and Snezana tied the knot less than three months ago in a beautiful ceremony in Byron Bay.

As well as Willow, Snezana also has a 13-year-old daughter, Eve, from a previous relationship.