A 7-month-old baby has died after being found unresponsive.
News

Baby dies in drowning incident

by Jack Paynter
18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

A 7-month-old baby has tragically died after being found unresponsive in Melbourne early on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Kavanagh St address in Southbank just before 7.20am to reports a baby girl was unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 7-month-old but she sadly died at the scene. It's believed the baby drowned.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Baby tragically dies in Melbourne

