Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

PARAMEDICS were kept busy on Ipswich roads overnight with four people, including a baby girl, taken to hospital after crashes in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Two men in their 20s were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield around 6.30pm on Monday.

Both suffered minor injuries after the two cars collided on Main Street and Southern Cross Crescent.

About 15 minutes earlier, paramedics assessed three patients at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Redbank Plains.

The crash occurred on Redbank Plains Road and Greenwood Village Road.

A teenage girl was taken to Mater Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain and a baby girl was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Another woman declined transport to hospital.

