Miracle Paino baby marks milestone

IT'S an uplifting photo of two happy brothers that belies the heartbreak they have already endured in their short lives.

Sarah Paino's miracle baby boy, Caleb, turned two on Monday, on the second anniversary of his mother's tragic death.

Sarah was just 24, and heavily pregnant when an unlicensed teen driving a stolen vehicle ran a red light at high speed and ploughed into her car on January 22, 2016.

She was killed in the horrific crash, but surgeons at the Royal Hobart Hospital were able to deliver Caleb, her unborn baby.

Caleb's brother, Jordan, who is now three, survived the crash.

The brothers are featured on a memorial canvas erected by Sarah's family at the Davey St site of the fatal crash in recognition of the two-year anniversary.

The memorial canvas at the site of the fatality. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE

Sarah's sister, Olivia Paino, said Caleb is turning out a lot like his mum.

"He's gorgeous, he is a Paino baby, absolutely," Olivia said.

"He looks like his Pop, Michael, and he looks like Sarah when Sarah was his age, there are so many similarities.

"He's a really bubbly little boy."

Olivia said Monday was a quiet day.

"It is Caleb's second birthday so we do try to mainly focus on ... his special day," she said.

"It is [tinged with] sadness, overall it's a strange feeling being Caleb's birthday but also Sarah's second anniversary.

"We got there and did the canvas last night, that's [become] a yearly tradition, and today we will go and get some flowers and go and place them at Sarah's headstone."

Family members describe Caleb Paino, now two, as a happy child. Picture: OLIVIA PAINO

Sarah's father, Michael Paino, lives in Sydney, and he said it was tough to get on the plane knowing it was two years since the tragedy given it "still feels like yesterday".

"It's just sad and disappointing that the boys have to grow up without a mum," Michael said.

He said milestones are difficult to navigate.

"It's all the other events throughout the year, it's not just this event," he said.

"When it's her birthday, when it's Father's Day or Mother's Day [it's] all the same.

"You wish Sarah was still here, you expect a phone call, you expect a text message but it's not forthcoming.

Jordan Paino, now three, survived the car accident in which his mother was killed. Picture: OLIVIA PAINO

"Even though Caleb was born, you don't get over the fact that you lost your child."

If there is any consolation for Michael, it is that Caleb is doing so well.

"I can see that he's a happy child, there's a lot of Sarah in him," he said.