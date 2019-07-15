88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

HERE are the top five winners in QT's competition to find the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

With 88 babies to choose from and more than 1500 votes cast, taking out fifth place was Macie with four per cent of the vote.

Mum Jemma Kaptein said: "I may be biased but I think that she is the cutest baby around!

"She has such a contagious, happy personality and instantly lights up anyone's day."

In fourth place, just one vote ahead of Macie, was "mummy's cheeky boy" Jonty Masso. His mum, Telena Katelyn, described the nine-month-old as "such a smart boy, so clever".

In the third place was Kiani. Her mum Tara Love described her as "my beautiful girl with a personality that matches", and many readers agreed with 92 votes cast in her favour.

In second place was our early leader Emmett.

Her mum, Tiarnie Cooper, said Emmett can "charm the pants off anyone with her smile", and it was easy to see why here.

Emmett won 13 per cent of the vote but it wasn't enough to see her first past the finish post.

That honour went to "sassy" 20-month-old, Rosalie.

It was a close call however with her winning margin a meagre four votes.

Mum Steph Leanne said and not to let Rosalie's "smile and beautiful face fool you, because she will put you in your place if you upset her."

Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all the mums, dads and grandparents who entered.

