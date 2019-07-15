Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

88 babies, 1500 votes: Ipswich picks cheeky smile winner

Greg Osborn
by
15th Jul 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE are the top five winners in QT's competition to find the baby with the cheekiest smile in Ipswich.

With 88 babies to choose from and more than 1500 votes cast, taking out fifth place was Macie with four per cent of the vote.

Mum Jemma Kaptein said: "I may be biased but I think that she is the cutest baby around!

"She has such a contagious, happy personality and instantly lights up anyone's day." 

 

Macie, I may be biased but I think that she is the cutest baby around! She has such a contagious, happy personality and instantly lights up anyone's day.
Macie, I may be biased but I think that she is the cutest baby around! She has such a contagious, happy personality and instantly lights up anyone's day. Jemma Kaptein

 

In fourth place, just one vote ahead of Macie, was "mummy's cheeky boy" Jonty Masso. His mum, Telena Katelyn, described the nine-month-old as "such a smart boy, so clever".

 

Mummy's cheeky boy Jonty Masso, nine months, such a smart boy, so clever.
Mummy's cheeky boy Jonty Masso, nine months, such a smart boy, so clever. Telena Katelyn

 

In the third place was Kiani. Her mum Tara Love described her as "my beautiful girl with a personality that matches", and many readers agreed with 92 votes cast in her favour.

 

Kiani, my beautiful girl with a personality that matches.
Kiani, my beautiful girl with a personality that matches. Tara Love

 

In second place was our early leader Emmett.

Her mum, Tiarnie Cooper, said Emmett can "charm the pants off anyone with her smile", and it was easy to see why here.

Emmett won 13 per cent of the vote but it wasn't enough to see her first past the finish post.

 

Emmett can charm the pants off anyone with her smile!
Emmett can charm the pants off anyone with her smile! Tiarnie Cooper

 

That honour went to "sassy" 20-month-old, Rosalie.

It was a close call however with her winning margin a meagre four votes.

Mum Steph Leanne said and not to let Rosalie's "smile and beautiful face fool you, because she will put you in your place if you upset her."  

 

My sassy girl Rosalie. She is 20 months. Don't let her smile and beautiful face fool you, she will put you in your place if you upset her.
My sassy girl Rosalie. She is 20 months. Don't let her smile and beautiful face fool you, she will put you in your place if you upset her. Steph Leanne

 

Congratulations to all our winners and thanks to all the mums, dads and grandparents who entered.

Click the poll below to view the final standings.

 

Photo Gallery Poll

88 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for the cheekiest smile in Ipswich

View Results

More Stories

baby photos cheeky smiles ipswich babies readers photos
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Boozing before bread, milk run and shop window smash

    premium_icon Boozing before bread, milk run and shop window smash

    Crime Woman, 69, ruins perfect driving record after night of boozing causing 'quite a splash'

    Check it out - pizza snapper improves quality

    premium_icon Check it out - pizza snapper improves quality

    Business Check it out - pizza snapper improves quality

    Don your best jim-jams for epic Disney party

    premium_icon Don your best jim-jams for epic Disney party

    News How you can see the newest Disney film and help kids in foster care

    WHAT YOU SAID: Council's dog inspection rule

    premium_icon WHAT YOU SAID: Council's dog inspection rule

    Community Here's what you said about council's proposal to go door to door