Mehajer baby on way for Salim’s sister

Snapchat image of Aisha Mehajer and Sam Sayour at their wedding last November in Sydney.

Snapchat image of Aisha Mehajer and Sam Sayour at their wedding last November in Sydney.

SALIM Mehajer's sister Aisha is expecting a baby just months after marrying the nephew of Kings Cross identity John Ibrahim in a bloodline merger of two notorious Sydney families.

Aisha Mehajer married Hassan "Sam" Sayour, whose uncle is the Kings Cross nightclub entrepreneur John Ibrahim, last November.

Less than a day before the wedding at the family house in Merrylands where Sam + Aisha 18.11.17 was inscribed on the footpath, there was a drive-by shooting of Ibrahim bodyguard Semi "Tongan Sam" Ngata.

The wedding proceeded after police searched the house and surrounding streets.

Now the married couple is expecting a boy and celebrated their news with a private baby shower last weekend.

Instagram photographs of the event were posted by Salim's other sister Sanaa, who recently split from bikie Moudi Tajjour, who is John Ibrahim's cousin.

John Ibrahim’s nephew Sam Sayour and Salim Mehajer’s sister Aisha (above) are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

She posted a photograph of a blue cake decorated with flowers and a gold stand spelling out the words "BABY Sayour".

Aisha Mehajer with her famous brother Salim before his incarceration.

The father-to-be Sam Sayour is the son of John Ibrahim's 48-year-old sister Maha Sayour, also known as Jazz Dior, who was sentenced last August on unlawfully supplying firearms charges.

Ms Dior avoided prison after pleading guilty to a gun plot involving ex-Nomads bikie Sam Ibrahim, and former Rose Tattoo drummer Paul DeMarco.

Sam Ibrahim, Ms Dior's older brother will be the new baby boy's great uncle.

The baby’s grandmother, Jazz Dior, formerly known as Maha Sayour, at court last year on gun charges. Picture: Brendan Esposito.

But he is unlikely to meet the child until at least 2021, after being jailed for conspiring to supply prohibited firearms in the plot involving his sister.

Snapchat image of bride Aisha Mehajer at her marriage to Sam Sayour last November.

The baby boy's maternal uncle, Salim Mehajer, is currently in prison awaiting trial on an alleged faked car crash conspiracy.

The former Auburn deputy mayor and property developer recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver with an EFTPOS machine outside Sydney's Star casino in April last year.

Mr Mehajer, who was found guilty of assaulting a Channel 7 reporter by wedging her in a car door, is due to apply for release from prison on bail later this month.

Recent reports alleged that Mr Mehajer was regarded as "too feminine" to survive in jail and that a note written with "princess" and a picture of a tiara has been placed over his cell door inside the forbidding Silverwater remand prison in western Sydney.

Sam Sayour and Aisha Mehajer following their engagement and whirlwind romance last year. Picture Instagram.

Sam Ibrahim is in prison until 2021.

Tongan Sam with Kings Cross legend, John Ibrahim.