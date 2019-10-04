Baby killer’s bid for early release denied

THE ice-addicted father who left baby Baden Bond alone to die on a park bench in Eagleby, south of Brisbane, has lost a bid to have his sentence for the baby killing reduced.

Shane Simpson, in March pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his 22-month-old son in May 2007 and was sentenced to 12 years' jail.

The court heard at the time he became "tired" of caring for the boy and drove away leaving the defenceless child only metres from the Logan River and "didn't even look back".

Simpson must serve 80 per cent of his sentence before being released on parole and is subject to Queensland's hard-line no body no parole laws.

Baden Bond disappeared in March 2017.

He argued to reduce his sentence earlier this year but the Queensland Court of Appeal today dismissed his appeal.

The baby's mother, Dina Bond, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact after helping the man cover up his actions by lying to friends, family and authorities about what happened to the tiny baby.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of three years' jail and was eligible for parole earlier this year, after serving almost two years on remand.

Shane Simpson and Dina Bond.

The court heard during his sentencing hearing Simpson planned to leave the baby at Beenleigh but when he saw the location near the boat ramp to the Logan River it looked like a "quiet place".

He told detectives he sat on a park bench with the boy and talked to him for 15-30 minutes before patting on the head, saying "sorry" and leaving him alone.