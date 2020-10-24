Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

Carlie Walker
24th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.

More Stories

fcelection fraser coast maryborough maryborough mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Let’s stick together: Captain’s call for future glory

        Premium Content Let’s stick together: Captain’s call for future glory

        Basketball Loyal leader keen to keep Ipswich side as one for shot at NBL1 competition. Great signs for developing home grown talent

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Qld records no new COVID cases as Europe’s second wave worsens

        Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Premium Content Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Crime Members of the public had to pull the 39-year-old out of the vehicle after it...

        Take a look at our top poems

        Take a look at our top poems

        News Poets from across the globe shared in the prizes of this year’s competition, here...