Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 10-month-old baby girl has died after her family’s two dogs attacked her when her father stepped away for mere seconds.
A 10-month-old baby girl has died after her family’s two dogs attacked her when her father stepped away for mere seconds.
News

Baby killed by two family dogs

by Peter Aitken, Fox News
28th May 2021 1:18 PM

A 10-month-old girl in North Carolina died after the family's dogs attacked her while her father briefly stepped away, according to reports.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office identified the baby as Malia Scott Winberry.

Police responded to a call Tuesday at 8pm after the baby's father, Scott Winberry, stepped away for a couple of minutes and reportedly returned to find the family's two dogs attacking his daughter.

READ MORE: Newborn baby mauled to death in savage dog attack

Malia’s dad Scott Winberry reportedly stepped away and returned to find the family dogs attacking her.
Malia’s dad Scott Winberry reportedly stepped away and returned to find the family dogs attacking her.

Scott, himself a law enforcement officer, was attempting to revive his daughter when police arrived, The News & Observer reported.

"The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes," Johnston County Sheriff's Patrol Captain Danny Johnson told reporters.

"He heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive."

Police tried to revive the girl, then paramedics tried, but she could not be saved.

 

Malia could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Malia could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVD reported.

Authorities did not know if the girl's mother, Bianca Patel, who works as a paramedic for Johnston County, was home at the time or not.

The dogs were identified as rottweilers, both a male and a female.

A neighbour told reporters that the dogs were usually protective of the child.

Animal control took possession of the animals. The family will need to decide whether to bring the dogs back or have them euthanised.

Authorities said they were not aware of any prior issues with the dogs, but Director Chad Massengill confirmed the dogs had been deemed dangerous by the county.

"It's very solemn around here this morning," Massengill told WRAL.

"It's very difficult to deal with."

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission

 

 

Originally published as Baby killed by two family dogs

animals dog attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich youth worker ‘Joogsy’ inspires others through footy

        Premium Content Ipswich youth worker ‘Joogsy’ inspires others through footy

        Rugby League Well-travelled Jets footballer brings valuable experience to side and enjoys helping young people. See why this weekend’s Indigenous Round has added importance.

        How Ipswich dance studio weathered COVID storm

        Premium Content How Ipswich dance studio weathered COVID storm

        Business Proud owner reveals more students are attending the dance school than prior to the...

        Duo nicks trolley full of groceries from Woolies

        Premium Content Duo nicks trolley full of groceries from Woolies

        Crime A woman marched out the door with the groceries while her friend distracted...

        • 28th May 2021 1:00 PM
        BREAKING: Multiple crashes across Ipswich roads

        Premium Content BREAKING: Multiple crashes across Ipswich roads

        News Ambulances in Ipswich have been busy following several incidents in an Ipswich...