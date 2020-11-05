Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Baby in quarantine tests positive for COVID-19 in NT

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Nov 2020 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BABY in quarantine at Howard Springs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child, which is under the age of one, is the third person in its family to test positive to the virus.

The baby's mum and sibling tested positive last week.

They were on board a repatriated flight from India last Tuesday, October 27.

The child had tested negative for the virus on arrival at Howard Springs however later tested positive during the 14-day quarantine period required on return from overseas.

A government spokesman said all members of the family continued to be well and asymptomatic and remained under the care of the AUSMAT at the Centre for National Resilience.

The latest case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 40.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au


Originally published as Baby in quarantine at Howard Springs tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Uni’s mining sensor research lures big Federal dollars

        Premium Content Uni’s mining sensor research lures big Federal dollars

        News An Ipswich researcher has been awarded a $400,000 grant to pursue work that will improve the mining industry

        Which Ipswich businesses are up for top awards

        Premium Content Which Ipswich businesses are up for top awards

        Business The business awards will be held over two venues this year with 300 guests...

        Police boost numbers, but shoot down scammer reports

        Premium Content Police boost numbers, but shoot down scammer reports

        News Police have boosted numbers in hail-hit Springfield Lakes to protect vulnerable...

        QR and council discussing future of Herbert St Bridge

        Premium Content QR and council discussing future of Herbert St Bridge

        News The bridge closed to traffic in February, with the decision taking many by...