Baby Hastin's chance to shine in state finals

LITTLE CUTIE: Leichhardt mum Melissa Jackson with her son Hastin, 3, who will compete in the Melbourne Baby Show Time state finals in October. Sarah Colborne

BABY Hastin is king of the castle but not a dirty rascal.

The Leichhardt three-year-old and his rosy cheeks are a formidable force on the baby-show circuit. After competing in four shows, Hastin already has 23 trophies and been named king twice.

In October, Hastin and mum Melissa will travel to Melbourne to compete in the Baby Show Time state finals competition.

Melissa already has the perfect little tuxedo set aside for the big day, along with a few other perfectly colour-matched outfits.

For Melissa, the show is a chance for her and Hastin to make new friends but it's also an opportunity to help raise money for charity Kids with Cancer Foundation.

"The organisers are such nice, friendly people," Melissa said.

"I am asking all Ipswich business people if they can help Kids with Cancer Foundation in anyway possible."

Kids with Cancer Foundation is a registered Australian charity.

Make a donation here.