Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE CUTIE: Leichhardt mum Melissa Jackson with her son Hastin, 3, who will compete in the Melbourne Baby Show Time state finals in October.
LITTLE CUTIE: Leichhardt mum Melissa Jackson with her son Hastin, 3, who will compete in the Melbourne Baby Show Time state finals in October. Sarah Colborne
People and Places

Baby Hastin's chance to shine in state finals

Helen Spelitis
by
17th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

BABY Hastin is king of the castle but not a dirty rascal.

The Leichhardt three-year-old and his rosy cheeks are a formidable force on the baby-show circuit. After competing in four shows, Hastin already has 23 trophies and been named king twice.

In October, Hastin and mum Melissa will travel to Melbourne to compete in the Baby Show Time state finals competition.

Melissa already has the perfect little tuxedo set aside for the big day, along with a few other perfectly colour-matched outfits.

For Melissa, the show is a chance for her and Hastin to make new friends but it's also an opportunity to help raise money for charity Kids with Cancer Foundation.

"The organisers are such nice, friendly people," Melissa said.

"I am asking all Ipswich business people if they can help Kids with Cancer Foundation in anyway possible."

Kids with Cancer Foundation is a registered Australian charity. 

Make a donation here.

baby shows
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Firies union hits out at lack of staff

    Firies union hits out at lack of staff

    News Two Bundamba crew members were sent to fill in at other stations.

    Bankrupt Rocklea car dealer mysteriously earns $300K

    Bankrupt Rocklea car dealer mysteriously earns $300K

    Crime Flooding crippled his business which collapsed in 2017

    'Grubby grandpa' man showed granddaughter Disney porn

    'Grubby grandpa' man showed granddaughter Disney porn

    News He showed her animated Frozen characters engaged in sex acts

    Grandfather's story wins top award at film festival

    Grandfather's story wins top award at film festival

    Movies IFFY gong for three-minute stop-motion film

    • 17th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners