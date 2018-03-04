Menu
A rottweiler is believed to have attacked a 12-month-old girl, who died from her injuries. Picture: Generic image
News

Baby girl mauled to death by family dog

by Evelyn Yamine
4th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

A ONE-YEAR-OLD girl has died after being attacked by a dog in the state's west on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a home on Greaves St, Inverell, about 2.20pm following reports a rottweiler attacked the baby.

On arrival officers found the child suffering critical injuries.

She was treated at the scene but died on the way to hospital, NSW Police said.

The family's rottweiler dog was found in the backyard of the home and was seized by Inverell Shire Council rangers.

The family were reportedly new to the area, having only recently moved in.

One Greaves St resident, who witnessed the aftermath of the attack, said she was out the front of her house when a paramedic walked out of the neighbouring property with the young girl in his arms.

The street in Inverell where the dog attack occurred.
She said the ambulance then sped away from the street with lights and sirens as two distressed women watched on.

"I just saw a young girl in an ambulance officer's arms which was dreadful to see," she said.

"I figured (she had died) when she came out the way she did.

"I didn't see any marks on her so I thought it must have been a pool incident … I didn't notice any movement.

"I didn't see much after that because I ran inside because it was a little too vivid to watch."

The woman said a man arrived at the house a short time after the incident and was also very distressed.

Sources confirmed the attack happened during a family barbecue and that the dog was the family pet.

Neighbour Helen Bedford defended the family on social media and urged people not to jump to conclusions about the incident.

"These poor parents are beyond devastated and grieving," she wrote.

"I watched the ambos trying to help her ... I feel sick now.

"Please stop with the nasty comments, they don't need to see this at all."

An investigation is now underway by police from New England Police District.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

