An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of Kingsway Christian College in Perth. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
News

Baby found dead in top private school

by Ally Foster
15th Apr 2021 7:04 AM

An 11-month-old baby has been found dead on the grounds of a top Christian private school in Perth, sparking a police investigation.

The horrific discovery was made late on Wednesday night at Kingsway Christian College in Darch.

Western Australia Police said the major crime division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby's death, with more information expected to be released today.

 

The 11-month-old baby was found overnight at Kingsway Christian College. Picture: Kingsway Christian College/Facebook
Detectives have been seen looking through the school buildings following the discovery, according to The West Australian.

Officers have also been seen taking photographs inside one of the buildings on campus.

Police have not confirmed whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

Kingsway Christian College is situated about 17km north of Perth's CBD and teaches students from kindergarten to Year 12.

