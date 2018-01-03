Baby Finn a 2018 first

PROUD AS PUNCH: Karla Stanton and Rowan Stevens welcomed baby Finn William Stevens as the first Ipswich baby born in 2018.

PROUD AS PUNCH: Karla Stanton and Rowan Stevens welcomed baby Finn William Stevens as the first Ipswich baby born in 2018. Rob Williams

FINN William Stevens is a trend setter - and something of a follower too.

His safe arrival at Ipswich Hospital on January 1 gave proud parents Karla Stanton and Rowan Stevens the perfect start to the New Year.

What's more, his folks can also boast that little Finn was the first bundle of joy to arrive at Ipswich Hospital in the year 2018.

Despite a rush of six babies delivered at Ipswich Hospital on New Year's Eve, the honour of the first baby born for the New Year was not taken until 6.20pm on New Year's Day. The wait was more than worth it for the happy couple, who were ecstatic to meet their newborn son after a three-hour labour.

Finn's middle name - William - was given in memory of the couple's first child, who died in utero before he was born in 2016.

"It's still very unreal,” Mr Stevens said.

"We're totally ecstatic, it's just amazing. Not only is he born on the first day of the first month but he is the first baby born in Ipswich - he's got the trifecta.

"He's also the first grandson on both sides,” Ms Stanton said.

The healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 8.5oz, was delivered by midwives Debra Cannon and Tina Walker, who won the praise of the thrilled parents.

"We need to give a special shout out to the super team, Tina and Deb, as well as Dr Shannyn (Rosser) and midwife Sandra (Ayanu),” Mr Stevens said.

"All the staff were just a credit to the hospital and so accommodating and very good at explaining things. They were true professionals in their job.”

Midwifery team leader Debra Cannon said it was an honour to be a part of such a personal moment in the young family's life.

"It was just fantastic to be part of their baby's arrival to the world. Particularly for them, it was a very special occasion,” Ms Cannon said.

In 2017, 2493 babies were delivered at Ipswich Hospital and the number is set to expand this year given the region's rapidly growing population.