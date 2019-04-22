Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two-month-old baby dies on flight

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd Apr 2019 11:18 AM

A two-month-old baby has died on a flight to Perth this morning.

AirAsia has confirmed the baby died after a medical emergency on board flight D7236 from Kuala Lumpur.

The crew on board called for help and was met by a team of doctors after landing in Perth about 5.30am.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing at Perth International Airport," an AirAsia spokesman said.

"Upon arrival, the aircraft was met by a team of medical specialists and the relevant authorities, including the WA Police.

"We are unable to comment further on the infants' medical situation, however our thoughts are with the infant and family involved."

The plane was due to depart Perth again for flight D7237 at 6.50am but has been delayed.

The airline has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delay and said it would assist guests in re-booking.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

More Stories

baby death editors picks perth

Top Stories

    Two dead at Queensland music festival

    premium_icon Two dead at Queensland music festival

    Breaking TWO revellers are believed to have died at a dance music festival in southern Queensland.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:23 AM
    Raging Easter crime spree started in Ipswich street

    premium_icon Raging Easter crime spree started in Ipswich street

    Crime A man in his twenties has been arrested after a violent crime spree.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 10:26 AM
    Ipswich's vital role in wonderful national title double

    premium_icon Ipswich's vital role in wonderful national title double

    Hockey City's skilful contingent shares in memorable Queensland achievement

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:55 AM
    Brothers hope to cross the line as winners again

    premium_icon Brothers hope to cross the line as winners again

    Motor Sports It has taken many years but the brothers are back in the action.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 11:28 AM