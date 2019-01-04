'2.2 litres of blood': Dramatic Warrego Hwy birth

WELCOME: Baby Adalind Gerhardt was born on the side of the Warrego Highway on December 28 and welcomed by parents Jacinta Ellis and Zac Gerhardt. They stand with Rachael, Marie and Zaquia Gerhardt.

WELCOME: Baby Adalind Gerhardt was born on the side of the Warrego Highway on December 28 and welcomed by parents Jacinta Ellis and Zac Gerhardt. They stand with Rachael, Marie and Zaquia Gerhardt. Lachlan McIvor

WHEN newborn Adalind Gerhardt grows older, her family will have one hell of a story to tell her about the day she was born.

On the morning of December 28, the heavily pregnant Jacinta Ellis was staying at her mother-in-law Marie Gerhardt's home in Gatton.

She woke up in pain and a call to the Ipswich Hospital advised her to take some Panadol and have a shower.

The baby was due on January 4.

But by the time she stepped out of the bathroom, she had gone into labour.

Marie's sister and Jacinta's aunty Rachael Gerhardt had arrived at the house by that point and together they decided to car pool to the hospital.

They were joined by father-to-be Zac Gerhardt and several other members of the family spread across two cars.

So with Marie driving her mum's tiny Mitsubishi Colt and Rachael at the wheel of her Holden Commodore with Jacinta beside her, they took off down the Warrego Highway.

The time between Jacinta's contractions rapidly shrunk from five minutes to just one, which Rachael indicated with the appropriate number of fingers out of the window.

At several points, the two cars drove up alongside each other so they could update each other on the situation while streaming down the highway.

Rachael then realised they weren't going to reach their destination in time and pulled up alongside the highway just past Wulkuraka Connection Road at Blacksoil.

They were fifteen minutes from the hospital.

With a Queensland Ambulance Service operator on the line, Marie and Rachael delivered the bub in the back of the Commodore.

The newest addition to the family arrived at 10:56am, dad Zac was there to cut the umbilical cord and ambos arrived to take control ten minutes later.

By the time she had arrived at the Ipswich Hospital, she had lost 2.2 litres of blood and was rushed into emergency surgery.

A week on, mum and baby are doing fine and for the two who delivered her, it has yet to really sink in.

"I still haven't checked if there's any rubber missing off my tyres yet," Rachael laughed.

"There was all this traffic flying along and I couldn't even remember hearing it because my focus was on Jacinta and delivering the baby.

"I thought if I keep talking her through it everything will be alright."

The family wanted to thank the Queensland Ambulance Service for their professionalism throughout the "wild experience."

"Because the experience of having so many children ourselves, seeing Jacinta the way she was we couldn't let her stay at home," Marie said.

All three of Jacinta's children have now arrived early and Adalind will always be reminded of the way she entered the world.

"We might be travelling down the highway and go 'that's where you were born'," Rachael smiled.