A baby has died after he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition this afternoon after being pulled from water at a Sydney home.
Crime

Baby dead after horror drowning

20th May 2021 7:21 PM

A baby boy has died after being found unresponsive by police who were called to a concern for welfare in Sydney's south west today.

According to initial reports, the six-month-old baby suffered a "near drowning" incident before becoming unresponsive.

But police said in a statement on Thursday night that the baby boy had died in hospital.

"Upon arrival, officers attached to Camden Police Area Command found a baby boy, 6 months old, unconscious and unresponsive," NSW Police said in a statement.

Sadly, the baby boy could not be revived.
"The infant was given CPR at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Campbelltown Hospital, however, was unable to be revived."

Police said they were called to a home in Seaborn Ave, Oran Park about 4.40pm with reports of concern for welfare at the home.

When they arrived they found a baby boy, six months old, "unconscious and unresponsive".

Police said they've launched an investigation into the boy's death.

A woman was arrested at the scene and transported to Camden Police Station. She is assisting police with their investigation.

A crime scene has been established at the home.

