Baby cot recall from national retailer

26th May 2018 7:48 AM | Updated: 8:11 AM

A BABY cot is being recalled by retailer Big W after they found there is a risk of injury from the product.

Big W is recalling the Dymples Portacot (article 8286069). The article number can be found on the label sewn into the mattress and cot. This product was sold in BIG W stores nationally from 11/12/14 to 24/05/18.

A spokesperson for Big W said that while they are are not aware of any safety incidents with this product, the recall is necessary because recent laboratory testing has revealed that the product does not comply with Australian Standard AS/NZS 2195:2010 - Folding Cot.

"At BIG W, we take the safety of our customers very seriously," they said. "There is a risk of injury to a child and customers should immediately cease using the product and return it to any BIG W store for a full refund.

BIG W apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused by this recall.

For any questions or concerns, customers are advised contact the BIG W customer service line on 1300 244 999.

