Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
News

Capri is a real chimp off the old block

by Domanii Cameron
3rd Jun 2018 8:34 AM

HEARTWARMING new pictures have been captured of one of Rockhampton Zoo's newest family members as she starts to learn about her world.

Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.

Capri, the chimpanzee, is settling in nicely to her new home with mother Leakey.

The adorable primate, who is not quite four months old yet but is full of life, is the first baby chimpanzee to be born in Queensland in 40 years.

Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.

Both Capri and her mother have been attracting a large number of visitors to the zoo since she was born in February, and the pair have been cuddling up to each other and playing.

Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
Mum, Leakey, with her four month-old baby, Capri, at Rockhampton Zoo.
editors picks qld rockhampton zoo

Top Stories

    Ipswich Cup fashion finds for under $50

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup fashion finds for under $50

    Community Those opting for a timeless vintage look can expect change from $50 for a whole outfit.

    So who knew what and when?

    So who knew what and when?

    Letters to the Editor Questions were being asked about former mayor Paul Pisasale in 2004

    • 3rd Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

    premium_icon 24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

    Crime She lost her licence for two more years

    Lano and Woodley: Together again

    premium_icon Lano and Woodley: Together again

    News Lano and Woodley return to comedy

    Local Partners