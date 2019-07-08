Baby Broncos to blood Cooper Cronk clone

Kodi Nikorima, Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan have all worn the famous Broncos No.7 jersey in 2019 - now the 'next Cooper Cronk' is set to become the fourth.

Coach Anthony Seibold gave his first indication on Sunday as to who is next in line for the No.7 jersey - which has already been worn by Kodi Nikorima, Tom Dearden and Sean O'Sullivan in 2019 - naming 19-year-old Cory Paix as a possible starter.

Toowoomba teen will come into contention as the fourth Brisbane halfback this year as the Baby Broncos look to continue their new found form in their run to the finals.

Cory Paix chats with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after training. Picture: AAP

O'Sullivan was ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring strain he suffered at the end of the first half of Sunday's game.

Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki has also been added to Brisbane's growing injury list after suffering a compound fracture in a finger which will keep him sidelined for three weeks.

Seibold said after Sunday's epic 24-22 win at Shark Park that he would look at blooding yet more young players after Brisbane's injury toll continued.

"Cory Paix will come into the reckoning I would have thought," Seibold said.

"We'll have a good look at him.

"Sean O'Sullivan is out for a few weeks.

"Gehamat Shibasaki has a compound fracture on his finger so that's going to be a long time.

Cory Paix scores for Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture: AAP

"(Anthony) Milford and Tom Dearden are out at the moment so we'll probably have to give some other guys their debut."

Broncos skipper Darius Boyd left Sunday's match full of confidence about the future at Red Hill.

He said the Baby Broncos had been buoyed by their incredible win and issued a statement to Brisbane fans to prepare for the future.

"I've been saying all year, and we had a couple extra debut here today, we've got such a young group of really talented kids and we're trying to keep a hold of them and sign them all up," Boyd said.

Cory Paix (left) watch a Titans-Cowboys game in 2010.

"This roster will be very special if they can all stick together for the next couple of years.

"It's been a bit of a tough time now and we're not accepting that we're having some losses.

"We can win. We've beaten the Roosters and a win like Sunday night, we know we can put those performances in.

"It's just about being consistent.

"If you're a Broncos fan, you should be excited about the future because there's some great talent coming through."