Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
News

Baby boy remains in hospital as investigations continue

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
29th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
Subscriber only

A 5-month-old boy remains in hospital a week after he was found in a critical condition at a Bundamba home.

The baby was rushed to Queensland Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and is now in a stable condition, after having reportedly suffered a medical episode.

A crime scene was established at the home on Lindsay St and detectives were spotted doorknocking nearby homes the following morning.

Queensland Children's Hospital.
Queensland Children's Hospital.

Neighbours told the QT the people who lived at the property seemed “like a nice couple”

Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are continuing with their investigations.

No charges have been laid in relation to the incident at this stage.

