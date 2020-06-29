Baby boy remains in hospital as investigations continue

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

A 5-month-old boy remains in hospital a week after he was found in a critical condition at a Bundamba home.

The baby was rushed to Queensland Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and is now in a stable condition, after having reportedly suffered a medical episode.

A crime scene was established at the home on Lindsay St and detectives were spotted doorknocking nearby homes the following morning.

Neighbours told the QT the people who lived at the property seemed “like a nice couple”

Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are continuing with their investigations.

No charges have been laid in relation to the incident at this stage.

