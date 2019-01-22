Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Trapped baby bird sparks four hour rescue effort

by Brianna Morris-Grant
22nd Jan 2019 5:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS, council workers and the RSPCA have teamed up in Hope Island this afternoon - and all to save one very unlucky baby bird.

The alarm was first raised just before 11am this morning after a passer-by heard a curlew crying out from a storm drain on Rhodium Crescent.

The cheerful rescuers teamed up for the four hour effort. Photo: Supplied
The cheerful rescuers teamed up for the four hour effort. Photo: Supplied

Firefighters were on scene for almost an hour before they were forced to pass the matter off to council workers, having been unable to remove the drain.

Concern grew for the baby bird, which had gone quiet where it was trapped.

It was finally rescued a full four hours after the initial call, with pictures showing it looking quite unimpressed with all the trouble.

The offending baby bird. Photo: Supplied
The offending baby bird. Photo: Supplied

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the rescue was a big relief for all involved.

"The council came down and they managed to get the stormwater drain off," he said.

"So the curlew's now on its way to the Wildlife Hospital in Wacol, they think it's going to be okay. It looks as though it's just fallen in there."

More Stories

animal rescue curlew editors picks hope island rspca

Top Stories

    Join the Barty Party and cheer on Ash in Ipswich

    Join the Barty Party and cheer on Ash in Ipswich

    News Ipswich council is hosting the event, turning on the big TV and cranking up the volume while we keep our fingers crossed she can create Aussie sporting history.

    REVEALED: Reason behind further Costco delays

    premium_icon REVEALED: Reason behind further Costco delays

    News Find out why trolleys are still empty

    Gym workout sees grandmother, 78, ditch walking frame

    premium_icon Gym workout sees grandmother, 78, ditch walking frame

    Health A rare adverse reaction to an injection left her struggling to walk

    Super dump proves waste industry is 'running over' us: MP

    premium_icon Super dump proves waste industry is 'running over' us: MP

    Environment Time to object to controversial super dump running out