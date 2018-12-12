Menu
A man is in a critical condition after an alleged serious assault in a Far North Queensland public park.
Crime

Man stabbed to death in park

by Andrea Falvo and Chris Calcino
12th Dec 2018 5:15 PM
UPDATE: Police have opened a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed during a physical altercation with a woman at Babinda.

Initial investigations indicate a fight broke out between the man and woman at a park on Harwood Dr about 12.10pm.

Police have cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood St, Babinda. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A 23-year-old man received a stab wound to his chest and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A 24-year-old Miriwinni woman is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Police say the man and the woman were known to each other.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have cordoned off a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Harwood St, Babinda. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
EARLIER 1PM: A man is in a critical condition after an alleged serious assault near Babinda Boulders.

Emergency services were called to the location about 65km south of Cairns about 12.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the incident had occurred in a public park.

"A man has been assaulted, he has injures," she said.

An Ambulance spokesman said paramedics had assessed a man who had suffered a chest wound.

He is in a critical condition and has now been transported to Babinda Hospital.

    Local Partners