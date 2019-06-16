Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Babe Ruth baseball jersey fetches $A8.1m

16th Jun 2019 5:35 PM

A jersey that belonged to baseball legend Babe Ruth has fetched $US5.6 million ($A8.1m) at auction - a record for sports memorabilia.

"The legacy and significance of Babe Ruth to the game of baseball and American popular culture is unmatched by any other figure in the history of this country," the president of Hunt Auctions, David Hunt, said in a statement on Saturday.

The grey flannel road jersey that Ruth wore in the 1920s was auctioned off at New York's Yankee Stadium. It has "Ruth" stitched inside the collar, and still has all of its original buttons.

The baseballer's family had consigned a large trove of Ruth items for auction.

The sale beat the previous record for sports memorabilia which was held by another Babe Ruth jersey, which sold at auction for $US4.4m ($A6.4m).

Born George Herman Ruth Jr in 1895, Babe Ruth's professional baseball career spanned 22 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1914 through 1935.

Also known as "The Sultan of Swat," he began his Major League career as a left-handed pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, but achieved his greatest fame as a slugging outfielder for the New York Yankees.

The identity of the seller and the buyer have not been made public.

More Stories

babe ruth baseball editors picks

Top Stories

    How many drinks and chips were consumed at Ipswich Cup?

    premium_icon How many drinks and chips were consumed at Ipswich Cup?

    News It takes a lot of man power to feed such a huge number of people

    • 16th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Racing in Ipswich secured for 'decades'

    premium_icon Racing in Ipswich secured for 'decades'

    News There has been plenty to cheer about for the Ipswich Turf Club

    • 16th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Police weigh in on Ipswich Cup crowd behaviour

    premium_icon Police weigh in on Ipswich Cup crowd behaviour

    News Over 20,000 people attended the event

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Driver crashes into fence trying to evade police cars

    premium_icon Driver crashes into fence trying to evade police cars

    News The driver failed to stop as police approached

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:00 PM