CRASH: Emergency crews were called to the scene of a truck and car crash on the Warrego Hwy this morning.
B-double jackknifes, collides with car on Warrego Hwy

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jun 2020 8:42 AM
IT"S BEEN a lucky escape for motorists on the Warrego Highway after a collision this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway at Plainland at 7.37am to reports a truck and car had collided.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it assessed three patients at the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and all patients declined transport to hospital.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived to assist with clean up.

A QFES spokesperson told the Gatton Star it appeared a B-double truck has jackknifed before colliding with the car.

Both vehicles sustained only minor damage.

Lanes were closed while the scene was made safe, but have since reopened.

car crashes warrego hwy
Gatton Star

